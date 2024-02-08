Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan, who will be celebrating his 50th birthday, tomorrow, January 10, has received an early wish from his mother Pinkie Roshan. She has dropped an adorable post on her social media handle recounting the actor's journey from being a 5-month-old to now turning 50. The proud mother has penned a long note saying that his manners put other "men to shame".

Pinkie Roshan's post for son Hrithik Roshan

Taking to Instagram, Pinkie shared a collage of two photos one featuring 5-month-old Hrithik and the other a 49-year-old actor. Calling her son a "pure soul with a golden heart," Pinkie compared both the photos and wrote, "From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions but those who know and love you, we know that you’ve always been larger than life."

Recalling when the actor was born, Pinkie continued, "When you arrived, you belonged to the world and you chose to spread joy, make people laugh and dance and feel alive. You’ve stood up for the downtrodden, empathised with everyone from all walks of life and respected women in a manner that not only sets an example to your wonderful growing boys but puts other men to shame.

She concluded her post by saying that the actor's happiness means a lot to her and be it 5 months or 50, he will always be her son. "You make me proud and inspire me at the same time. It’s because of you that I smile with such energy every day. Keep soaring, pierce the sky and go farther than you dare to dream because, at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love," she concluded.

About Hrithik Roshan

The actor is the son of veteran actor and director Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan. He started his acting career with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), for which he received several awards. He has given numerous hits to the film industry such as Dhoom 2, Agneepath, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang! and Jodhaa Akbar. Now, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Fighter, releasing on January 25.