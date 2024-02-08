Advertisement

Popular Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan turns 51 today. The heartthrob has been ruling the hearts of millions of filmgoers for over 23 years now, since the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which made him an overnight star. Since then, though the actor saw many ups and downs in his career, he remained a star and continues to be one with upcoming projects like Fighter. But, did you know Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director for years before making a debut as a lead star?

Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai | Image: IMDb

When Hrithik Roshan worked as an assistant director

In the 90s, Hrithik worked as an Assistant Director on several movies like Koyla, Karan Arjun, King Uncle, and Khudgarz among others for his actor-filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan. Hrithik Roshan’s father Rakesh Roshan was an actor-turned filmmaker who had emerged as a very successful commercial film director in the 80s with movies like Khudgarz and Khoon Bhari Maang.

In an archival interview, Hrithik Roshan opened up years later about how he would toil and would often sweep the floor and make tea for everybody on sets. The actor also revealed that after the pack-up of his dad's films, he would often enact the scenes from his movies to see if he was getting any better as an actor.

Advertisement

Khoon Bhari Maang | Image: IMDb

When Hrithik worked as a child actor

Rakesh Roshan, who gained fame as a filmmaker, continued to sporadically work as an actor for other filmmakers. One of those films ended up featuring a young impish Hrithik Roshan. At the age of 12, Hrithik Roshan made his screen debut in the film Bhagwaan Dada where he shared screen with the likes of Rajinikanth and Sridevi. In one of the scenes of the film, a young Hrithik Roshan can be seen flaunting break dance moves.

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan's debut film and the many flops

Hrithik Roshan, who actively worked as an assistant director in his father's various films in the 90s, made his debut as a lead actor in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai which emerged as the biggest hit of the year 2000, establishing Hrithik Roshan as a potential superstar. Unfortunately, Roshan struggled to deliver a hit for the next few years, and many of his films like Yaadein, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, and Main Prem ki Deewani Hoon bombed at the box office.

Advertisement

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon | Image: IMDb

However, Roshan did not deliver a big hit with Koi Mil Gaya, his next film with Rakesh Roshan Koi Mil Gaya, he also silenced everyone who would doubt his acting skills. Fighter marks 27th film of Hrithik Roshan’s career as a male lead.