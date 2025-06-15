Hypocrisy Pro Max: Abhishek Bachchan's 'Won't Do Movies I Can't Watch With Aaradhya' Comment Resurfaces As Housefull 5 Gets Bashed For Being Overly Sexist

Housefull 5 is doing well at the box office despite the mixed reviews it has been getting from the viewers. Since the film's release on June 6, it has been receiving brickbats for the rampant sexism, disguised as humour, in the Akshay Kumar-fronted multi-starrer comedy.

Many have also talked about how actresses in Housefull 5 have surrendered to skin show in skimpy outfits. Some have also objected to the objectification of women in the movie in the name of fun and jokes. Amid this criticism, Housefull 5 being labelled a "family comedy" is also being questioned. Meanwhile, an old interview of Abhishek Bachchan has also gone viral on social media in which he talked about how he would never do movies that his daughter Aaradhya can't watch. As Abhishek's old quote resurfaces amid Housefull 5 bashing, he is being labelled a “hypocrite”.

Housefull 5 released on June 6 | Image: X

Abhishek shared in an interview earlier this year that he never picks movies with sexually explicit themes. “Maybe if there is something that is sexually explicit, I am very uncomfortable with that. I don’t like showing all of that on screen. Even if I am watching a show alone and something very sexually explicit comes on, mujhe thoda ajeeb lagta hai,” he revealed.

Stressing on how fatherhood has influenced his film choices, the Guru actors added, "Since I became a girl dad, I only want to make films that I can watch with my daughter. I don’t say this just for the sake of it, but I genuinely consider how she would feel if she saw me in a certain role."

Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed Aaradhya in 2011 | Image: Instagram