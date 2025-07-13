Dhurandhar: Pathani Suit-clad Ranveer Singh Leads High-Octane Chase Scene In Leaked Video | Watch

Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The first glimpse of the film was unveiled on July 6, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. Ahead of the film's release, a video from the set of the movie began doing the rounds on social media.

Dhurandhar makers recreate Pakistan in Punjab

On July 12, a video from the shoot of Dhurandhar made its way on social media. The clip shows Ranveer Singh in his look from the movie, shooting a chase scene with a gun in his hand. The actor was seen in an all-black Pathani suit and sported a dense beard with long hair.



Social media users who shared the video mentioned that the clip was recorded in Punjab. In the video, the actor could be seen shooting while the makers recreated Pakistan. Some shots from the video show the Pakistani flag in the background, seemingly to signify that the scene is taking place in the neighbouring country.



Dhurandhar makers to recreate parts of Pakistan in Thailand?

Sources close to the production of Dhurandhar told Bollywood Hungama that the makers of Ranveer Singh's starrer are planning to shoot scenes of the film in Thailand, where the topography of Pakistan will be recreated, since several scenes of the movie are set in the country. The insider in the know shared, “Several scenes of Dhurandhar are set in Pakistan. Interestingly, these scenes have been shot in Thailand. “The makers have taken all the care to ensure that the shooting location ditto, looks like our neighbouring country, as evident in the trailer. Also, we must understand that Thailand is not just beaches, sea and islands and has a lot more to offer. Moreover, the government of Thailand provides excellent facilities. They extended all possible cooperation to the team of Dhurandhar. As a result, shooting there was an ideal choice, and the makers were happy that they made the decision." However, the makers of the movie have not confirmed the reports officially.



