Kota Srinivasa Rao Funeral: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Brahmanandamm, Venkatesh Pay Last Respects

Kota Srinivasa Rao Funeral: The veteran Telugu actor and former MLA breathed his last on July 13. He passed away at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, two days after his 83rd birthday due to prolonged illness. The acting legend was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister attends Kota Srinivasa Rao's last rites

On July 13, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the residence of Kota Srinivasa Rao to pay a last visit to his mortal remains and to console his family. Speaking to ANI, the CM said, “Kota Srinivasa Rao was a great actor. Nobody can replace him. He worked for the last four decades, acting in 750 films in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He got 7 Nandi Awards, and he was also an MLA for five years. I was very happy to associate with him as a public representative when I was the CM. He has done tremendous public service.”



For those not in the know, Kota Srinivasa Rao served as a BJP MLA for five years between 1999 and 2004. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also attended the last rites of Kota Srinivasa Rao.

Film fraternity attends Kota Srinivasa Rao's funeral

Mega star Chiranjeevi was among the first actors to arrive at the last rites of Kota Srinivasa Rao. Both actors made their debut with the same movie, Pranam Khareedu (1978). In viral videos, Chiranjeevi could be seen offering a wreath of red roses on the mortal remains of Rao. Speaking to the reporters outside his residence, Chiranjeevi said, "Kota Srinivasa Rao was a legendary character actor. We both started working from the same movie, ‘Pranam Kharedu’. I had a great relationship with him; every movie with him was special. The passing of Kota Srinivas Rao is an irreparable loss to his family and industry. It's a big loss. I pray to god that his soul rest in peace. I pay condolences to the family."



