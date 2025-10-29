I Will Prove You Wrong: Abhishek Bachchan Claps Back At Netizen Accusing Him Of Buying Awards

Abhishek Bachchan bluntly set the record straight to the naysayers on social media. On Wednesday, when an X (formerly Twitter) user accused him of buying awards and using PR to stay in the news, he responded with a brief note. The comment allegedly came in relation to his recent win at the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in I Want to Talk.

What did X user say about Abhishek Bachchan’s recent win?

An X user shared a photo of Abhishek from the recent awards and wrote, “As much as he's an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant... even if you don't have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career.” The user also remarked that it’s ‘hilarious’. Abhishek received an award for I Want To Talk, a film that ‘no one saw apart from paid reviewers’. He concluded the post by saying that ‘far better actors’ deserve the recognition.

How did Abhishek Bachchan hit back at the netizen?

Abhishek responded to the post, clarifying that he has never purchased an award or engaged in PR activities. “Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write,” he wrote. He added, “So…. The best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’.”

This year, Abhishek appeared in Be Happy, Housefull 5, and Kaalidhar Laapata on Zee5.