Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar Starrer Mints ₹72.80 Crore Before Raid 2 Release

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Akshay Kumar starrer courtroom drama is performing well at the box office since its release on April 18. In 13 days of its release, Kesari 2 has managed to cross the ₹70 crore mark in India. This is despite its limited release in just over 1000 screens. The movie's biz has been boosted by buy one get one free and ₹99/ticket offers. Nonetheless, the film has managed to strike a chord with the audience for its hard-hitting storyline and powerful performances.

Kesari 2 stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan as lawyers | Image: X

Kesari 2: The real box office test begins now

Kesari 2 has witnessed a constant decline in its collection over the second week. On the 2nd Wednesday, the film minted ₹2.00 crore, taking its India biz to ₹72.80 crore in 13 days at the box office.

Raid franchise stars Ajay Devgn as IRS officer | Image: X

The real box office test for the film will begin on May 1 when Raid 2 releases. The Ajay Devgn fronted sequel will bandk on the goodwill of its first installment and look to conquer the box office like the first part did in 2018. Ajay plays the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik in the franchise. The sequel will see the entry of new faces -- Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor.

What is Kesari 2 about?

Kesari 2 is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and how Sir C Sankaran Nair took the fight to the British Empire for killing thousands.