Published 12:49 IST, September 29th 2024
IIFA 2024: Rekha Takes Fans Down Memory Lane With Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Watch
IIFA 2024: Rekha danced to the classic 1965 song Piya Tose Naina Lage Re. She wore a pink Anarkali that resembled the original outfit donned by Waheeda Rehman.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Rekha gave magical performance at IIFA 2024 | Watch | Image: X
