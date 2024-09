Published 15:02 IST, September 27th 2024

IIFA: When Shweta Bachchan, Rekha Cheered For Amitabh-Aishwarya-Abhishek Performing To Kajra Re

Flashback Friday: In a viral video from 2005, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai could be seen performing on Kajra Re when Amitabh Bachchan joined them.