Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra Starrer Set To Outgross 120 Bahadur In 1st Weekend

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and late Dharmendra feature in Ikkis. The movie is based on the valour of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for making thrillers like Andhadhun, Badlapur, Johnny Gaddaar and others, and this is an entirely new genre for him. However, positive reviews of Ikkis are powering its box office run.

Dhurandhar wave washes out another Hindi film

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar has affected several Hindi and Hollywood releases as it continues its blockbuster run after a month of release. Ikkis has also borne the brunt of Dhurandhar wave. The war film registered a decent opening of ₹7 crore+ on January 1. This is despite reservations around its New Year's release. On day 2, the collection declined by 50% to ₹3.5 crore. On its third day, Ikkis picked up some momentum and ended up minting ₹4.65 crore, taking its three-day biz to over ₹15 crore.

If Dhurandhar was not competing against it, Ikkis would have performed better. Moreover, the film is likely to conclude its extended 1st weekend around the ₹20 crore mark. In doing so, it will surpass Farhan Akhtar's recently released war drama 120 Bahadur in its first weekend only.

What is the story of Ikkis?

The film features Agastya Nanda in the role of Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India’s highest military honour at the time.