Updated January 31st, 2024 at 11:01 IST

Ikkis Director Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Agastya Nanda Replaced Varun Dhawan In The Film

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan recently revealed why he replaced Varun Dhawan with The Archies Star Agastya Nanda in the biographical war drama Ikkis.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ikkis
Sriram Raghavan with Ikkis cast | Image:Dinesh Vijan/Instagram
Sriram Raghavan recently revealed why he replaced Varun Dhawan with youngster Agastya Nanda in the film titled Ikkis. For the unversed, Sriram Raghavan and Varun Dhawan had earlier joined hands for the film titled Badlapur. Before the pandemic, it was said that the two would collaborate for the second time in a biographical war drama. However, it has been announced that Varun Dhawan has been replaced by Agastya in Ikkis.

 

Sriram Raghavan opens up about casting Agastya Nanda for Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan opened up about casting Agastya Nanda instead of Varun Dhawan in Ikkis. He told PTI, "Initially, it had Varun Dhawan, and then after the pandemic, we had a chat about how he won’t suit (the part)." He said, "It is a bigger production; there will be tank battles and all those things that happen in a war film. But it is also a human story; it’s a drama, a coming-of-age kind of a thing."

The film also features veteran actor Dharmendra. The filmmaker revealed that his role in the film will be that of Arun's father. Following Johnny Gaddar, this film marks Sriram's reunion with the senior actor. Sriram Raghavan further added, "It is wonderful. We have shot a bit of the film. He is playing Arun’s father. When Arun died at the age of 21, his father was 51 years old or so, and in the year 2000, his father was in his early 80s."

Sriram Raghavan spills the beans about Ikkis

Featuring The Archies actor Agastya Nanda and veteran star Dharmendra, the film is slated to go on floors. Ahead of it, the director opened up about the project and said Ikkis won't be a fantasy version of Khetarpal's life story. "It is not going to be the Amar Chitra Katha version of that story. It is not like this was his childhood and all that. It is about this young officer, who was martyred two months after his 21st birthday. It's during this time when a boy becomes a man. Then something happens 30 years later, which is again interesting... It is a bigger production, there will be tank battles, and all those things that happen in a war film. But it is also a human story, it's a drama, a coming-of-age kind of a thing," the director told PTI in an interview here.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 11:01 IST

