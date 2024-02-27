Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Ileana D'Cruz Drops Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer, Film To Mark Her 1st Project Post Baby Boy's Birth

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely trailer strikes a balance between humour and gravity, ensuring the film's message is conveyed without losing the essence of the plot.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely
A still from the trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The maker of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, starring Ilena D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda, unveiled the trailer today, February 27. The film marks the comeback of Ileana after the 2021 film The Big Bull. Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film highlights India's obsession with fair skin and dowry.

(A still from the trailer of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely | Image: YouTube)

A look at the trailer of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

The film is set against the challenging backdrop of Haryana, where Ileana, a dark complexion girl, and her family are looking for a groom. However, as she decides to drop the plan and thinks of studying further, enters Randeep Hooda, who falls for her despite her skin tone. As the trailer continues, Randeep is seen trying to woo Ileana, but things get complicated when his family gets to know that he has fallen for a dark complexion girl. On the other hand, Randeep's colleague adds confusion after seeing Ileana with Karan Kundrra.  

(A still from the trailer of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely | Image: YouTube)

Seeing the trailer, we can say the social comedy-drama delves into the complexities of beauty standards set by society. The trailer strikes a balance between humour and gravity, ensuring the film's message is conveyed without losing the essence of the plot.

What do we know about Tera Kya Hoga Lovely?

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India, the film might start the conversation around India's obsession with fair-skin brides and fat dowry. The film will hit the theatres on the occasion of International Women's Day, March 8. It will mark Ileana's first film after welcoming her son Koa Phoenix last year.

Ileana also has Do Aur Do Pyaar, co-starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in the pipeline. It will release on March 29.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

