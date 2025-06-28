Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes Second Baby Boy With Michael Dolan, Shares Adorable First Pic Of Newborn, Names Him After Hollywood's Most Loved Celebrity

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz announced the birth of her second child, a baby boy, with her partner Michael Dolan on Instagram. This is Ileana and Michael's second baby since they have been together for over 4 years. Incidentally, both are baby boys. Sharing the happy news of her baby's birth, Ileana also shared his photo and announced his name to be Keanu Rafe Dolan. The baby shares his first name with Keanu Reeves, one of Hollywood's mots loved celebrities.

Michael Dolan and Ileana D'Cruz reportedly married in 2023 | Image: Instagram

Ileana welcomed her first born Koa Phoenix Dolan in August 2023. Almost two years later, she has given birth to another baby boy. She shared that the Keanu was born on June 19. "Our hearts are so full," The Big Bull star wrote in the caption alongside an adorable picture of the newborn resting peacefully. While there was speculation over Ileana's second pregnancy for a while now, she has now announced her child's birth herself. The Barfi actress had been sharing pregnancy cravings and other maternity related posts on social media, indirectly hinting that she was expecting her second child. Now the rumours around her family are rested.

Ileana D'Cruz announced the birth of her baby boy Keanu Rafe Dolan | Image: Instagram

Family over films for Ileana D'Cruz

Earlier this year, when asked about Ileana not being cast in Raid 2 starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh despite being the lead actress in the first installment in 2018, franchise director Rajkumar Gupta shared that they had approached her with the offer of the sequel but she was focused in her family and turned down the offer. Vaani Kapoor went on to replace her in Raid 2 and played Amay Patnaik's (Ajay Devgn) wife.