Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishnu Manchu Starrer Opens 50X More Than His Previous Movies

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishnu Manchu starrer mythological drama performed well at the box office on its opening day on June 27. The movie features cameo roles from Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal and Kajal Aggarwal, and banking on the positive word of mouth, it is expected to put up a good total in its opening weekend. The movie is a personal milestone for Vishnu as his films opened in lakhs till now. A nearly ₹9 crore day 1 biz for his latest is indeed a feat.

Vishnu Manchu scores his career best opening with Kannappa

Vishnu Manchu has scored his career-best opening with Kannappa. While his last movies Ginna (2022) and Mosagallu (2021) opened at around ₹20 lakh and ₹50 lakh respectively, Kannappa has emerged as a game changer for him. On June 27, it minted close to ₹8.5 crore in all languages in India. Of this, the majority share came from the Telugu markets and the occupancy was over 50% for the evening and night shows.



Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa released on June 27 | Image: X

On Saturday and Sunday, a good jump and healthy growth at the box office will help the movie score well in the first week.

Kannappa to stream late on OTT

The film follows the legend of Kannappa, a fearless tribal hunter whose unshakable love for Lord Shiva propels him to perform one of the most selfless acts ever chronicled. Akshay Kumar plays Lord Shiva in the movie and Kajal Aggarwal plays Goddess Parvati. The film's OTT rights have not been sold to any digital platform, Vishnu Manchu shared, adding it will stream 10 weeks after its theatrical release.

Prabhas plays a cameo role in Kannappa | Image: X