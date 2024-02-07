Advertisement

The popular 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na continues to entertain audiences even 16 years after its release. Every time and again on the internet, fans raise requests for a sequel to uncover the fate of Jai and Aditi. Starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza, the movie remains a timeless classic cherished by many. However, hopes for a sequel might get dashed as Imran has hinted at the unlikelihood of a follow-up.

What did Imran Khan say about Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na?

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan shared insights into his iconic role as Jai and the possibility of a sequel. He expressed that while Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was a story that resonated with many, for him, it was primarily about the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood.

Imran said, “Jaane Tu was the story of so many people, but for my part, it was the journey of Jai from boyhood to manhood. It is the story of two young people growing up, understanding what they seek in a partner and finding their way to love. It culminates so nicely that I don’t know what additional emotional growth you could have for these characters.”

Imran Khan recalls anecdote from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na shoot

Adding a humorous touch to the conversation, Khan revisited a funny incident from the film's set involving a scene where they gather for the funeral of Aditi’s cat. He revealed that a cracking sound from his knees during a crouching moment in the scene remains audible even today. He added, “It’s gotten worse with age. Do yoga, kids.”

Imran Khan had taken an eight-year hiatus from acting and recently hinted at a potential comeback last year. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, he shared that while he doesn't have a definite answer regarding his return, he has been engaged in reading scripts and creative discussions with filmmakers and has left the door open for a possible return to the screen.