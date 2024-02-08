Advertisement

Imran Khan has made quite the headlines with his consistent presence at cousin Ira Khan's ongoing wedding festivities, currently in its last leg. While the actor's impromptu dance performance on one of his erstwhile hit songs - Pappu Can't Dance Saala from debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na - may have grabbed eyeballs, the bigger revelation that pictures from the wedding celebrations has been a potential update about Imran Khan's love life.

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington pose together for family photo



Imran Khan and Lekha Washington made the news following several pictures of the duo from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations made their way onto the internet. Palpable conjecture on the rumoured pair's relationship status ensued. Adding fuel to the rumours, Imran and Lekha recently arrived together at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.

What's more, Lekha can be seen front and centre, part of the larger family portrait being clicked by the paparazzi. While Imran is dressed in a traditional black bandhgala with a red kerchief, Lekha can be seen standing in front of him in an embellished peach-toned lehenga. Lekha being made part of the family picture has now further stoked the rumours about Imran and her relationship status.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception



After an expansive wedding involving a much celebrated registry, a Marathi wedding and a Christian wedding, Ira and Nupur are now concluding their wedding festivities with a star-studded Mumbai reception. While Nupur can be seen dressed in an all-balck bandhgala ensemble, Ira Khan has opted for the classic red and gold combo for her reception lehenga.

Besides father of the bride Aamir Khan, other attendees include Sachin Tendulkar, Naga Chaitanya, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Sonali Bendre, Sharman Joshi and Anil Kapoor among others.