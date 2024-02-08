Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Imran Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Lekha Washington Joins Him In Family Photo At Ira-Nupur's Reception

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington have fueled rumours of their romance, with the latter being involved in the family photo taken at Ira Khan's reception.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan's reception
Ira Khan's reception | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Imran Khan has made quite the headlines with his consistent presence at cousin Ira Khan's ongoing wedding festivities, currently in its last leg. While the actor's impromptu dance performance on one of his erstwhile hit songs - Pappu Can't Dance Saala from debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na - may have grabbed eyeballs, the bigger revelation that pictures from the wedding celebrations has been a potential update about Imran Khan's love life.

Advertisement

Imran Khan and Lekha Washington pose together for family photo


Imran Khan and Lekha Washington made the news following several pictures of the duo from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations made their way onto the internet. Palpable conjecture on the rumoured pair's relationship status ensued. Adding fuel to the rumours, Imran and Lekha recently arrived together at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

What's more, Lekha can be seen front and centre, part of the larger family portrait being clicked by the paparazzi. While Imran is dressed in a traditional black bandhgala with a red kerchief, Lekha can be seen standing in front of him in an embellished peach-toned lehenga. Lekha being made part of the family picture has now further stoked the rumours about Imran and her relationship status.

Advertisement

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception


After an expansive wedding involving a much celebrated registry, a Marathi wedding and a Christian wedding, Ira and Nupur are now concluding their wedding festivities with a star-studded Mumbai reception. While Nupur can be seen dressed in an all-balck bandhgala ensemble, Ira Khan has opted for the classic red and gold combo for her reception lehenga.

Advertisement

Besides father of the bride Aamir Khan, other attendees include Sachin Tendulkar, Naga Chaitanya, Farhan Akhtar, Jaya Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Sonali Bendre, Sharman Joshi and Anil Kapoor among others.

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement