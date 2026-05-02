In Pics | Kiara Advani Flaunts Her Post-partum Beach Body On Maldives Vacation With Sidharth Malhotra, Shares A Glimpse Of Daughter Saraayah

Kiara Advani is currently enjoying new motherhood. The actress took to her Instagram account to share photos from her recent trip to the Maldives with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra and daughter Saraayah. In her carousel post, the actress, who is awaiting the release of Toxic, shared a glimpse of her infant daughter.

Kiara Advani shares postcards from the Maldives

A day after Sidharth Malhotra, his wife and actress Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to share photos from her Maldives vacation. On May 2, the Toxic actress shared a series of photos from her beach vacation. In the first slide, the actress was seen lying down at the beach.

She then included a shot of her wardrobe, which she shared with her infant daughter. In the next photo, the actres was seen lounging on a beach chair along with Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara also included photos of her quirky caps, one of which read, “in my mom era”. In other photos, the actress flaunted her bikini look. She donned a wrapalong while on a cruise and posed for the shutterbugs. She also accessorised the look with bracelets and sunglasses.



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In the carousel post, Kiara also shared a photo of herself in athletic leisure, playing lawn tennis. She also included a photo of her daughter from a reading session. Kiara concluded the post with an adorable video which featured her dancing with Sidharth Malhotra on the seaside.

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