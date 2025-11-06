In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Most Adorable Moments With Birthday Girl Raha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November, the same year. Their daughter, Raha, is celebrating her 3rd birthday today, November 6. Over the years, the actress, who is active on social media, has often shared glimpses of the toddler on her Instagram account.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed Raha's face on Christmas 2023 | Image: Varinder Chawla

On Christmas 2023, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor decided to reveal their daughter's face to the public. What followed was a breakdown of the internet on seeing the then 1-year-old waving and smiling at the shutterbugs while seated comfortably in her father's arms. Since then, Raha has been spotted publicly multiple times, and Alia Bhatt often shared pictures of her on social media. However, at the beginning of this year, the couple decided to stop showing the face of their baby girl, fearing invasion of privacy. Now, the Jigra actress shares photos of Raha with her face away from the camera.

Glimpses of Raha shared by Alia Bhatt | Image: Instagram

Most recently, Alia shared a photo of Raha from their Diwali 2025 celebration. In the picture, the young one can be seen helping her mother paint diyas for decoration. On the ocassion of Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in September, the toddler wrote a handwritten card for her father and even cut a toy cake with him, a glimpse of which was shared by Alia in a photodump.

Glimpses of Raha shared by Alia Bhatt | Image: Instagram

On the ocassion of Christmas 2024, Alia Bhatt shared a photo with her husband Ranbir Kapoor carrying a young Raha in his arms, while she is dressed to celebrate the festival. This was preceded by a June 2024 post wherein the actress shared a glimpse from their family vacation in which Ranbir Kapoor could be seen simply taking a stroll while holding Raha's hand. Alia shared the post by writing, “no caption needed," and the photo garnered multiple positive comments.



Also Read: Big Win For Yami Gautam's Haq, HC Dismisses Shah Bano’s Daughter Plea

Advertisement

Glimpses of Raha shared by Alia Bhatt | Image: Instagram