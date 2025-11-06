BREAKING: Big Win For Yami Gautam's Haq, Madhya Pradesh HC Dismisses Shah Bano Begum’s Daughter Plea Seeking Stay On Film's Release

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has dismissed the plea made by Shah Bano Begum's daughter, Siddiqua Begum Khan, seeking a stay on the release of Haq, starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam. The movie is based on the landmark Supreme Court case of Shah Bano regarding the maintenance of divorced Muslim women. In their petition, the family members of Shah Bano claimed that the movie Haq distorts reality and depicts personal events without their consent.

However, at the hearing on November 4, Justice Pranay Verma at the Indore Bench of the High Court rejected the arguments of the complainants. Bar and Bench quotes him saying, “Privacy or reputation earned by a person during his or her lifetime extinguishes with his or her death. It cannot be inherited like a movable or immovable property."



Also Read: Haq: Yami Gautam-Emraan Hashmi Starrer Cleared For Release In India And Overseas With 0 Cuts Amid Objections From Shah Bano's Family

The bench also noted that the movie is a work of fiction, as mentioned in the disclaimer as well, and is a dramatic adaptation of a book; therefore, "some amount of leeway is certainly permissible and merely because the same is done, it cannot be said that there has been any sensationalization or false portrayal."

Dismissing allegations of breach of privacy, the bench stressed that the disclaimer in the movie does not claim that it is based on real life, but rather clearly states that it is a work of inspired fiction, and thus, there is no case of ‘distortion of facts’. In concluding remarks, the justice said, “Once a matter becomes a matter of public record, the right of privacy no longer subsists and it becomes a legitimate subject for comment by the Press and Media, amongst others. The same is precisely the fact situation in the present case."



Also Read: Haq Movie Screening: Yami Gautam Arrives Hand-in-hand With Husband Aditya Dhar, Emraan Hashmi Oozes Style In Casual Look

Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in a still from Haq | Image: Instagram

In their petition, Shah Bano's daughter sought an immediate stay in the public screening of Haq and also questioned the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for passing the movie fit for release. Directed by Suparn S Varma, Haq is garnering overwhelmingly postive reviews after its early screenings. The Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi starrer will hit the big screens on November 7.