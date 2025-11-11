In Pics: Deol Family Appears Distressed Amid Dharmendra's Hospitalisation As Concern Mounts Over His Health

Dharmendra has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai | Image: Republic

The news of Dharmendra's hospitalisation has left fans, family and film industry colleagues concerned. The 89-year-old star continues to remain under observation at Mumbai's Breach candy Hospital. While rumours were rife earlier this morning that he had passed away, the family was quick to put all hearsay to rest. On Tuesday, the Deol family were in and out of hospital. They avoided media bytes even as reporters waited outside the hospital and at their residence in Juhu for an official update about Dharmendra's health.

Sunny Deol was seen leaving the Breach Candy Hospital with a security officer and his staff member.

Sunny Deol at Breach Candy Hospital | Image: Varinder Chawla

Later on, Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Abhay Deol were also seen leaving the premises. Hema appeared in a sombre mood while she was captured on camera.

Hema Malini and Esha Deol snapped at Breach Candy Hospital | Image: Varinder Chawla

Esha hid her face and was visibly distressed. Abhay too couldn't hide his emotions but stood by his family's side in this time of need.

Advertisement

Abhay Deol joined Hema Malini and Esha Deol at the Breach Candy Hospital | Image: Varinder Chawla

Esha's ex husband Bharat Takhtani was also seen at the hospital as he paid his former father-in-law a visit.

Advertisement

A viral video showed Bobby Deol hiding his face from the media after meeting his ailing father.

Earlier in the day, Esha Deol addressed the growing speculation surrounding her father's health through an Instagram statement. Refuting circulating rumours, she wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Veteran actress and Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini also expressed her strong disapproval of false reports about her husband's health.