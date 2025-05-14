India Boycotts Turkey: Why Are Aamir Khan And Sitaare Zameen Par Caught In Crossfire?

Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par trailer was released on May 13. However, boycott calls against the film soon started trending online. This came amid India's soaring tensions with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. As a retaliatory measure, Indian defence forces launched Operation Sindoor, heavily dismantling the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. India also successfully countered Pakistan's drone and missile attacks on the border areas.

Aamir Khan had met Turkish president in 2017 | Image: X

Now, normalcy seems to be returning, but Aamir has been facing criticism for his ties with Turkey and its administration, which has been a staunch supporter of Pakistan at the international forum. Istanbul had expressed its solidarity with Islamabad and supported its proposal for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. It had also supplied military weapons to Pakistan. The drones that were shot down by the Indian air defence system were also made in Turkey

As a result, India's diplomatic ties with Turkey have also deteriorated. India-based companies have cut ties with Turkish Airlines and removed travel packages to the country, in a move to discourage the tourism flow of Indians to the nation. Aamir's old photo of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also resurfaced. They met back in 2017 as the Bollywood star promoted his movie Secret Superstar in the country and visited the country with his family.

Aamir with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan during his visit to Turkey | Image: X

Later in 2020, he met the Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan during the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha, again inviting backlash. As Indians boycott Turkey, many called for a boycott of Aamir and his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. In the meantime, FWICE has urged filmmakers not to shoot their films in Turkey over their open support for Pakistan.