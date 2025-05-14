sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 14th 2025, 17:16 IST

Avengers Doomsday Star Robert Downey Jr Flexes His Biceps As Dr Doom, Photo Hints At Hawkeye's Return

Avengers: Doomsday will release on May 1, 2026. The film is currently in production, and a new photo from the set shows Robert Downey Jr flexing his muscles while he reads Jeremy Renner's My Next Breath.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers Doomsday set
Robert Downey Jr in a still from Avengers Doomsday set | Image: X

Avengers: Doomsday is currently in its filming stage ahead of its May 1, 2026 release. Phase 5 of the  Marvel Cinematic Universe has concluded with The New Avengers, which is still running in cinema halls and has sort of given a boost to the franchise, as far as critical and commercial success is concerned. Now, Phase 6 will kick off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and one of the most anticipated movies in the MCU going forth is Avengers: Doomsday.

Downey Jr in a still from Avengers Doomsday | Image: X

The Russo Brothers, who were behind the huge commercial success of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have returned to the MCU fold for the next chapters of the Avengers franchise. Avengers: Doomsday will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr will return to the franchise, albeit in a completely different role, playing the iconic Marvel villain, Dr Doom.

A new photo from the set of the film has surfaced online, which shows Downey flexing his muscles. He is seen holding My Next Breath, a book by MCU co-star Jeremy Renner as he stands in front of his vanity van. Behind him, a printed image of Doctor Doom is visible, featuring a sign that reads: “Do Not Knock ... Trust Yourself.” Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU, has not been revealed as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. However, he could be part of the film, and Downey's picture could be a subtle hint at that. Additionally, the beefed-up look suggests how the actor's Doctor Doom look will be different from Iron Man.

Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027, promising an exciting future for the MCU as it continues to explore new dimensions and crossovers between characters and universes. 

Published May 14th 2025, 17:16 IST