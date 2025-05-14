Avengers Doomsday Star Robert Downey Jr Flexes His Biceps As Dr Doom, Photo Hints At Hawkeye's Return

Avengers: Doomsday is currently in its filming stage ahead of its May 1, 2026 release. Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has concluded with The New Avengers, which is still running in cinema halls and has sort of given a boost to the franchise, as far as critical and commercial success is concerned. Now, Phase 6 will kick off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and one of the most anticipated movies in the MCU going forth is Avengers: Doomsday.

Downey Jr in a still from Avengers Doomsday

The Russo Brothers, who were behind the huge commercial success of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have returned to the MCU fold for the next chapters of the Avengers franchise. Avengers: Doomsday will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr will return to the franchise, albeit in a completely different role, playing the iconic Marvel villain, Dr Doom.

A new photo from the set of the film has surfaced online, which shows Downey flexing his muscles. He is seen holding My Next Breath, a book by MCU co-star Jeremy Renner as he stands in front of his vanity van. Behind him, a printed image of Doctor Doom is visible, featuring a sign that reads: “Do Not Knock ... Trust Yourself.” Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU, has not been revealed as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. However, he could be part of the film, and Downey's picture could be a subtle hint at that. Additionally, the beefed-up look suggests how the actor's Doctor Doom look will be different from Iron Man.