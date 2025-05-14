Avengers Doomsday Star Robert Downey Jr Flexes His Biceps As Dr Doom, Photo Hints At Hawkeye's Return

Updated May 14th 2025, 17:16 IST
Avengers: Doomsday is currently in its filming stage ahead of its May 1, 2026 release. Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has concluded with The New Avengers, which is still running in cinema halls and has sort of given a boost to the franchise, as far as critical and commercial success is concerned. Now, Phase 6 will kick off with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and one of the most anticipated movies in the MCU going forth is Avengers: Doomsday.
The Russo Brothers, who were behind the huge commercial success of the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have returned to the MCU fold for the next chapters of the Avengers franchise. Avengers: Doomsday will feature multiple fan-favourite characters from the MCU, many of whom are original Avengers. Additionally, Robert Downey Jr will return to the franchise, albeit in a completely different role, playing the iconic Marvel villain, Dr Doom.
A new photo from the set of the film has surfaced online, which shows Downey flexing his muscles. He is seen holding My Next Breath, a book by MCU co-star Jeremy Renner as he stands in front of his vanity van. Behind him, a printed image of Doctor Doom is visible, featuring a sign that reads: “Do Not Knock ... Trust Yourself.” Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU, has not been revealed as part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast. However, he could be part of the film, and Downey's picture could be a subtle hint at that. Additionally, the beefed-up look suggests how the actor's Doctor Doom look will be different from Iron Man.
Avengers: Doomsday is slated for release on May 1, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027, promising an exciting future for the MCU as it continues to explore new dimensions and crossovers between characters and universes.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 14th 2025, 17:16 IST