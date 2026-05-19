India's Got Latent Not The Only Controversial Show Alia Bhatt Featured In, Throwback To AIB Roast That Got Bollywood Cancelled

Social media is abuzz with a purported picture of actress Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in what appeared to be the set of the controversial show India's Got Latent. Created and hosted by Samay Raina, the insult comedy cum talent show stirred a row last year over the use of abusive and obscene language in one of the episodes featuring Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani and others. The show's episodes were taken down from YouTube and several FIRs were filed against Samay and his crew.

Samay has now staged a comeback. His special Still Alive, released last year month, has accumulated over 61 million views on YT. He also promised fans that season 2 of India's Got Latent will also be released soon. Now, it seems like, season 2 is already in production. As per a viral image, seated behind the famous IGL podium were Balraj Singh Ghai, who featured in season 1 of the show, Ashish Solanki, who hosts his own roast show and also featured in one of the episodes of IGL and actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. They will share the screen space in YRF's Alpha, set to release later this year. It is being claimed that Alia and Sharvari shot for IGL episode as part of the promotions of Alpha. Others said that this image was AI-generated.

India's Got Latent is reportedly returning for season 2 | Image: X

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If this image is real, then IGL would not be the only controversial show Alia has associated herself with. In 2015, she featured in AIB's Knockout roast of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor. While seated in the audience, her appearance in the controversial special got widely noticed. Ranveer and Arjun faced FIRs along with some other film personalities for doing this roast show. Some of the panel members and guests' jokes were even directed at Alia. She was even mocked for her limited knowledge in current affairs.

Aamir Khan was amongst those who openly criticised AIB's Knockout and the decision of Bollywood celebs to feature in it. “Everybody has the right to air their opinions. In my opinion, it was not funny. I am not a kid that I will laugh listening to abuses. I am way past that age. I scolded both Karan (Johar) and Arjun, who are my friends, and told them that I do not find it funny at all.”