After Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal Postponses Mumbai Concert Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tension

Shreya Ghoshal has decided to postpone her concert in Mumbai amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The singer was supposed to perform in the Maximum City on May 10 as a part of her ‘All Hearts’ tour. However, Shreya has assured that the concert is only rescheduled and not cancelled.

Taking to her Instagram account on May 9, Shreya shared a note which read, "My dearest fans, With a heavy heart, I want to share that my homecoming concert in Mumbai, part of the All Hearts Tour and scheduled for 10th May 2025 at Jio World Garden, BKC, will be postponed due to the current events unfolding in our beloved country." She added, "This concert means the world to me, and I was looking forward to sharing a powerful evening with all of you. But as an artist and a citizen, I feel a deep responsibility to stand in solidarity with the nation during this time. I promise that this is not a cancellation, just a postponement."



Also Read: Soni Signs Peaceniks' Petition To Stop India-Pak War, Netizens Enraged

This comes after a heavy missile attack by Pakistan along the Line of Control, which targeted several civilian areas in India. However, none of the provocations from Pakistan were successful as Indian interceptors thwarted all the drones before they could hit the ground. However, as precautionary measures, a blackout has been enforced in some parts of the North and West of India.



Also Read: Preity Assists In Clearing Stadium In Dharmshala After Match Suspension

In her statement, Shreya Ghoshal also mentioned, “We will reunite soon, stronger and more united than ever. A new date will be announced very soon, and all tickets purchased will remain valid for the rescheduled concert. Our exclusive ticketing partner, BookMyShow, will be reaching out to all ticket holders with further instructions and updates. Thank you to each and every one for your understanding and support in advance. Until then, please stay safe and take care of one another."