12th Fail: Indian Cricket Team Captain Rohit Sharma Has THIS To Say About Vikrant Massey Starrer

Advertisement

Captain of the Indian cricket team Rohit Sharma recently joined the long list of celebrities heaping praise on Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail. The film hit the big screen on October 27 and made its digital premiere on December 29. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has become one of the most talked about films of last year and several celebrities from all walks of life have praised it.

Rohit Sharma Praises 12th Fail

The Indian skipper Rohit Sharma recently gave an interview amid the ongoing Test matches against England. While speaking to actress Mandira Bedi, the cricketer was asked which film he had recently watched and what he liked. Rohit immediately mentioned 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey is a very happy man right now because his favorite cricketer Rohit Sharma has watched and appreciated his 12th Fail movie. @VikrantMassey 👏🏻pic.twitter.com/Fet11R4QRb — 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐮 🇮🇳 (@ChaitRo45) February 11, 2024

In the video, Rohit Sharma immediately named 12th Fail as a film he has recently seen. He continued, “very good film” to which Mandira Bedi agreed with him. She even called the film ‘inspiring’. The video immediately went viral on social media with social media praising the cricketer for taking time out of his busy schedule to watch the film. It did not skip the attention of the actor as well. Vikrant, who himself is believed to be a Rohit Sharma fan, dropped a comment on the now-viral video.

Boman Irani pens a long note for 12th Fail Makers

Before Rohit Sharma, several Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut have heaped praises on 12th Fail and Viktant’s performance in it. Besides Bollywood, business tycoon Anand Mahindra had also penned a note for the film upon release.

The latest to join the league was actor Boman Irani who had previously collaborated with Vidhu Vonod Chopra in 3 Idiots. The actor posted a three-slide Instagram post regarding the film and wrote in it, “You got it right, Massey. I was aware of all your preparation. The weight loss, sunburn to make your skin look that way, the accent, and the rest of it. Most would have felt that it was enough to crack the role. The truth is, the real preparation happens inside the soul of the character.” He added, "His resolve, his humanity, his belief system, his fiery belly, his fears and his strengths. You can't rehearse for that, can you? You can only live it through a belief that goes way beyond your stupendous external preparation for the role. You don't have to do for the camera, you have to be in front of the camera. That is exactly what happened. More strength to you, Massey; you have inspired a whole bunch of young actors, me included."