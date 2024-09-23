Published 14:45 IST, September 23rd 2024
Inside Aamir Khan's Panchgani Farmhouse With Ex-wife Kiran Rao, Kids Ira, Junaid, Azad | Photos
Peek inside Aamir Khan's family escapes in Panchgani retreat, a 2-acre farmhouse with rustic charm, where he spends quality time with Junaid, Azad, and Ira.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Inside Amir Khan's Panchgani farmhouse | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:45 IST, September 23rd 2024