Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently had to move out of their luxury mansion in California when water damage led to a mould infestation in their home, sparking a legal battle that is still ongoing, according to Page Six. The couple moved into the house in September 2019 after buying it for $20 million. Did you know the beautiful mansion that Priyanka often shared photos from had seven bedrooms, nine-bathroom, a luxury chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theatre, an entertainment lounge, a spa with steam shower, a full-service gym and a billiards room among many other facilities? Let us take you through a couple of photos of Priyanka and Nick's dreamy abode that they had to leave lately.

Priyanka, Nick lived in this beautiful mansion

Priyanka Chopra often shared photos from the poolside of her California house, spending quality time with her family, especially her daughter Malti Marie.

Both Priyanka and Nick hosted a colourful Holi for their friends and family in the US at their California mansion. The pictures gave a clear look inside their garden and pool.

The couple also recently celebrated Diwali at their abode. The photos shared by Priyanka Chopra gave a sneak peek into their Puja room which had a beautiful statue of Lord Shiva.

