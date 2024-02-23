Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:18 IST

Inside Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Dreamy Wedding, Haldi, Mehendi Ceremonies | Watch Video

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple has now shared their dreamy wedding video.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rakul-Jackky's wedding video
Rakul-Jackky's wedding video | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Goa on February 21. The couple's adorable wedding photos went viral on social media, and now their wedding video is capturing attention of the netizens. On Friday, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared their wedding video on their Instagram handle and shared a glimpse into the wholesome ceremony.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani drop their wedding video

The video featured Rakul Preet Singh looking like the happiest bride as she danced down the aisle; on the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani couldn't stop smiling when he looked at her. The video also showed their pre-wedding festivities, which included a romantic kiss, dancing, and playing in the water. Sharing the adorable video on Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh captioned her post, "It's not you or me, it's US (two heart emojis)" along with #bintere and #abdonobhagna-ni. The song playing in the backdrop was the one gifted by Jackky Bhagnani as a wedding gift to Rakul Preet Singh.

Rakul and Jackky's haldi | Image: X

PM Modi congratulates newlyweds Rakul-Jackky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the day of the new Bollywood couple, film producer Jackky Bhagnani and actress Rakul Preet Singh, by extending his "heartiest congratulations and greetings" to them.

In a letter to Jackky's parents, Vashu and Pooja Bhagnani, PM Modi wrote, "As Jackky and Rakul commence the journey of trust and togetherness for a lifetime, heartiest congratulations and greetings to them on the auspicious occasion of their wedding.

"The years to come are an opportunity for the couple to discover each other, while also embarking together on the path of self-discovery."

He went on to say, "May the couple's hearts, minds and actions be one. Being there by each other's side at all times, holding each other's hands in their quest to realise their dreams and aspirations, assuming responsibilities thoughtfully and affectionately, may the groom and the bride be perfect partners in the voyage of life by accepting each other's imperfections and learning from each other's virtues.

"Heartfelt gratitude for inviting me to the wedding ceremony. I once again extend my greetings and best wishes for the momentous occasion."

Jackky and Rakul took to the Stories section of their Instagram and shared the letter from the Prime Minister and expressed their gratitude.

Jackky wrote, "Thank you so much honourable PM @narendramodi ji. Your blessings mean a lot to us as we embark on this new journey."

Rakul said, "Thnkyouuuuu soooo much honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji ... your wishes mean a lot to us."

Jackky and Rakul tied the nuptial knot on Wednesday in Goa. 

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:18 IST

