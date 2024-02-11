Inside Video Of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Clicking Selfie With Friend At A Party Goes Viral

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently attended a private party in New Delhi. The actors attended the event after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. Now, a new video of the couple from the party is going viral on social media.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s video goes viral

In the video circulated by paparazzo account Pallav Paliwal, the Shershah actors can be seen enjoying the party. In the video, they could be seen posing together along with a friend for a selfie. Sidharth takes charge of the phone as he clicks a selfie with the girls.

The video is from a party that Sidharth-Kiara attended in the national capital a day after their wedding anniversary. The couple were in New Delhi to celebrate their wedding anniversary with the Yodha actor’s parents.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani twin in black

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Febraury 7, 2023. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. A day after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the Shershaah actors flew to Delhi, the residence of Sidharth Malhotra’s family.

In the inside photos shared from a party they attended together, the actors could be seen twinning in black. Kiara Advani donned a cut-out black dress for the event. On the other hand, Sidharth was seen dressed in a black outfit paired with a red blazer.

Sidharth Malhotra’s sweet note for Kiara Advani on wedding anniversary

On the day of their anniversary, Sidharth shared a photo in which they can be seen enjoying the horse ride in the backdrop of the sunset. He accompanied the post with his hit song Ishq Bulaava from Hasee Toh Phasee. Interestingly, the movie, co-starring Parineeti Chopra has completed 10 years on February 7.