'Invited To Parties Only To Take Photos With Celebs': Orry Denies All Allegations In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

On November 26, Bollywood socialite Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Cell's Ghatkopar unit to record his statement in his alleged connection with the Rs 252-crore drugs case. Top sources have informed that the socialite remained noncooperative during the interrogation. Several videos of Orry entering and leaving the Anti-Narcotics Cell's office are now viral on social media.

Orry was first summoned by the Mumbai Police, allegedly in connection with the case, on November 19. A second summon was sent to the social media influencer Orry for November 26. As per sources, he consistently distanced himself from the allegations. He also maintained that he does not consume drugs and has no knowledge of drug use at the parties he attends.

Sources have confirmed that in his statement, Orry shared that he attends many parties in India and abroad and cannot recall who was present or what transpired at each gathering. He informed the officials that he is invited to the parties only to take photographs with celebrities. He insisted that Bollywood personalities specifically call him to take pictures with them. Orry also stated that although some celebrities offer him substantial amounts of money just to pose for photographs, he does not take such payments. The socialite also denied having any connection with key accused Alishah Parkar, according to insiders in the know.



Previously, Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor recorded his statement with the Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection with the same case. Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi's names have also allegedly cropped up during the investigation.



