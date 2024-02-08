Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:21 IST

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Host Reception: Aamir, Sachin, Suriya, Anil Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya Attend

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare concluded their wedding festivities with their reception in Mumbai. It was attended by Jaya Bachchan, Sonali and others.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare | Image:Varinder Chawla
Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare ended their wedding festivities with a grand star-studded reception in Mumbai on Saturday night. Ira and Nupur registered their marriage in January in an intimate ceremony, followed by a Christian wedding on January 10 in Udaipur. The couple then flew back to Mumbai where Aamir's celebrity friends are gracing the newlyweds' reception bash.

Ira and Nupur entered the venue together; the bride wore a red lehenga featuring golden embroidery while the groom wore a tuxedo.

(Guests at Ira-Nupru's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

A look at Khan Khandan

Aamir Khan and his family were the first to reach the venue to welcome the bride and groom. The actor's whole family including his sisters Nikhat and Farhat, and nephew Imran Khan were snapped posing for the family portrait. Imran's plus-one at the reception was rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington.

(Guests at Ira-Nupru's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs at Ira-Nupur's reception

Jaya Bachchan arrived at the bash with daughter Shweta Bachchan, followed by Anil Kapoor looking crisp in a black tuxedo. Aamir's Sarfarosh co-star Sonali Bandre looked pretty in a traditional white ensemble.

(Guests at Ira-Nupru's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar arrived solo at Ira and Nupur's reception to bless the newlyweds. 

(Guests at Ira-Nupru's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowarikar arrived with his family.

(Guests at Ira-Nupru's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya also attended the event. He made an entry with Bollywood's Mr India, Anil Kapoor. Both looked handsome in suits. Another south superstar Suriya was also snapped at the reception, dressed in a black suit.

(Guests at Ira-Nupru's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Sonali Kulkarni and Sharman Joshi, who co-starred with Aamir in Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots, arrived with their better halves at the reception.

(Guests at Ira-Nupru's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

 

Vishnu Vishal-Jwala Gutta, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, were also snapped at the reception

(Guests at Ira-Nupru's reception | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare dated for years before taking their relationship to the next level and getting engaged in 2022.

 

 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

