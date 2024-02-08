Advertisement

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur and glimpses of their special day have now surfaced. The newlyweds radiated joy as they walked down the aisle hand in hand with Ira donning a stunning white gown with a tiara while Nupur looked dapper in a light yellow suit.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare wedding video

Videos from the Christian-themed ceremony found their way to Instagram shared by various paparazzi accounts. The heartwarming scenes included the couple being showered with flower petals as they walked down the aisle where they were surrounded by the cheers and support of friends and family.

A visibly emotional Aamir Khan, the father of the bride was seen wiping away tears and celebrating the union of the couple.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities

The wedding also saw the presence of Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan who along with Aamir, took part in a special sangeet night on Tuesday. The family delivered a touching performance of the song Phoolon Ka Taron Kaa with Azad leading a verse dedicated to Ira.

The pre-wedding festivities were filled with traditional elements including a football match, a workout session, a mehendi ceremony, and a haldi function.

What more do we know about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare?

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta. She had been in a relationship with Nupur for an extended period before he proposed to her last year. The couple got engaged in 2023 with a grand party in Mumbai. They officially registered their marriage on January 3 in Mumbai before the Rajasthan wedding.

The celebrations are set to continue with a star-studded reception in Mumbai on January 13 where Aamir's friends and colleagues from both Bollywood and the South film industries will be hosted.