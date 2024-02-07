Advertisement

Veteran actress Hema Malini attended the wedding of Aamir and Reena's daughter, Ira with Nupur last week. It was a star-studded affair. Malini took to Instagram to share a heartwarming group photo with Saira Banu and Rekha from the red carpet. In the photo, Malini was seen posing in a lavender silk saree.

Hema Malini feels wonderful at Ira with Nupur wedding

In the caption, she wrote, “Attended the wedding of Aamir and Reena's daughter, Ira with Nupur last evening. It was a glittering event and it was wonderful catching up with Rekha and especially Saira Banu Ji after a long time.”

Another heartwarming snap that has gone viral features Malini with veteran actresses Rekha and Saira Banu. They exchanged warm greetings with each other at the photo station. Various videos and photos of the trio are going viral on the internet, in which look beautiful in their traditional ensembles.

Rekha, Saira Banu with Hema Malini in heartwarming photo

Rekha was seen in a vibrant saree and Saira Banu opted for a suit featuring sequin embroidery. In one of the videos, Hema Malini was seen welcoming Rekha and led her to the photo station. Rekha can be seen planting a kiss on Hema's cheek.



At the newlyweds Ira and Nupur's Mumbai reception Katrina Kaif, Madhuri Dixit, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kangana Ranaut, Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, and others arrived in traditional attires.

However, the guest list also included South celebs who attended reception, including Suriya, Naga Chaitanya and Sobita Dhulipala.

The couple exchanged their wedding vows in Udaipur on January 10 in a Christian ceremony. The ceremony was attended by their family and close friends, including Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Mithala Palkar.

