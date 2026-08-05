Is Awarapan 2 Averting Clash With Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947? Emraan Hashmi Addresses Postponement Rumours

Emraan Hashmi has been gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Awarapan 2. The film is slated to clash with Sunny Deol's highly anticipated movie Batwara 1947. Owing to this, the rumours are rife that the makers are planning to postpone the release to September, giving space to Sunny's film. However, in a recent live session, the makers put the postponement rumours to rest. Emraan himself clarified that the sequel is arriving as scheduled.

Emraan Hashmi debunks postponement rumours

During a live session on Vishesh Films' official Instagram handle on Tuesday, producer Vishesh Bhatt addressed the rumours. He shared that the news has been spread through unverified social media accounts and there is no truth to it. He emphasised that he never had a history of delaying his films and Awarapan 2 will also arrive as per schedule.

On reacting to the clash with Batwara 1947, Vishesh Bhatt said, "We are lucky to be coming to theatres with the legend Sunny Deol. This is our first holiday release."

Emraan also joined the session and said, "Joh mann chahe bol dete hai," dismissing the postponement rumours. He further teased a special surprise for his fans on August 6. It seems, he is hinting at the release of the trailer.

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Will OG Awarapan hit the theatres?

Confirming the news, Emraan shared that it will re-release in theatres but only after the release of Awarapan 2. He is yet to announce the re-release date of the film.

All about Awarapan 2

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the film stars Emraan Hashmi alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Atul Kumar. To keep the audience hooked, the makers have so far released two songs, Ve Junoon and Yeh Awarapan, which are already breaking the music charts. The album is composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik and Akhil Sachdeva, with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag and Sayeed Quadri and vocals performed by Subodhh Sharma and Arijit Singh.

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