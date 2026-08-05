Pradeep Rawat's Last Rites To Be Held Today In Mumbai, Confirms Lagaan Co-star Yashpal Sharma

Pradeep Rawat, who was best known for his performance in Ghajini, died on Tuesday evening after a battle with cancer following a recent relapse. He breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai. He was 74. The actor's manager Siddharth R Tiwari, confirmed the news of his death and shared that he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for the past month and was recently shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi. Now, his Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma shared the details about his funeral.

Pradeep Rawat's last rites

Yashpal Sharma shared a post about Pradeep Rawat's antim darshan and last rites. It will be held today, August 5, at 2 PM.

Yashpal earlier paid tribute to the actor with a post that reads, "Pradeep Rawat, Our Ghajini Deva of Lagaan. RIP".

As soon as the news of his death broke, condolences from celebs, such as Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vishnu Manchu and Gajendra Chauhan, and fans poured in as they mourn the loss of the veteran actor.

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Who was Pradeep Rawat?

A prominent face in the Indian film industry, actor Pradeep Rawat was known for his performances in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. He began his career with Sye as an antagonist and won several awards in South Indian cinema in this genre. He is known for his films, such as Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye, Naayak, and Ghajini is remembered by the audience. Apart from movies, he has also worked in TV shows, including Mahabharat as Ashwatthama, Chandrakanta and Yug, among others.

He was last seen this year in Telugu film Gaayapadda Simham, starring Tharun Bhascker, Faria Abdullah and J. D. Chakravarthy.

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