Superman On OTT: James Gunn's Superhero Film Gets India Streaming Date

Superman On OTT: James Gunn, whose directorial credits include the superhit Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise in the MCU, is now in-charge of shaping the future of the new DCEU with Peter Safran. The first big-screen release in the much-anticipated first chapter of the rebooted franchise Gods and Monsters, Superman did well at the box office and its sequel is already in the works. For fans of the superhero genre, JioHotstar has now announced the streaming date of Superman in India.



When to watch Superman on OTT in India?

Superman, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 11. It is expected to be available for viewing in Hindi also. The streamer announced the digital premiere of Superman on their social media handles, writing, "The #1 Superhero Sensation of 2025, DC Studios' Superman, lands December 11 on JioHotstar (this time, with Krypto by his side) (sic)."

Superman plot and box office summary

The plot synopsis of Superman reads, "When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman's four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it's too late?"

