Watch: Smriti Mandhana Skips KBC 17 Shoot With Team India Amid Cancelled Wedding, Cheating Rumours Against Fiancé Palaash Muchhal

An alleged scandal has unfolded right before Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana was to wed her fiancé, singer-composer Palaash Muchhal on November 23. The couple hosted their haldi, mehndi and sangeet ceremony but on the eve of their nuptials, Smriti's father Shrinivas experienced heart-attack like symptoms and was hospitalised. Smriti and Palash put their wedding on hold and in fact, shortly after, Palaash too was admitted. Smriti ended up deleting all her wedding related posts on Instagram, signaling a clean slate.

While many tried to wrap their minds around this sudden and shocking move, some alleged chats were leaked online which implied that Palaash was cheating on Smriti with another woman, said to be a choreographer at their wedding. More Instagram users have come forward since with allegations that Palaash tried to woo them while he was still with Smriti. However, Palaash, Smriti and their respective families have stayed silent on cheating accusations and plans related to the couple's wedding.

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana dated for over 6 years before planning their wedding | Image: X

On Wednesday (November 26), team India stars, some of whom attended Smriti's wedding functions, arrived on the set of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to shoot a special episode dedicated to team India's maiden Women's World Cup win. In light of her wedding getting cancelled and the heavy media scrutiny about her and her fiancé's private lives, Smriti skipped KBC 17 shoot.

Meanwhile, Amol Mujumdar, the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team, and players Sneh Rana, Shefali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur were snapped on the set of KBC 17 as they posed for the paparazzi. Smriti was part of the guest line up but choose to skip the show this time around, further strengthening rumours that all is not well between her and Palaash.