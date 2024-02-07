English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Is Dil Bechara Sequel On The Cards? Director Mukesh Chhabra’s Announcement Leaves SSR Fans Emotional

Dil Bechara marked Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie. Years later, director Mukesh Chhabra took to his social media handle to announce the sequel of the film.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dil Bechara
Dil Bechara | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the main leads was based on John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. In the film, two terminal cancer patient befriend in each other and fall in love while dealing with their personal issues. Years after the release of the film, director Mukesh Chhabra took to his social media handle to talk about the sequel of the film.

A still from Dil Bechara | Image: IMDb

 

Mukesh Chhabra pens a cryptic post about Dil Bechara 2

Dil Bechara marked Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The film received positive responses from audiences and critics alike after it released on OTT. Now, the director of the film Mukesh Chhabra took to his social media handle X and wrote, "Dil Bechara 2." The director just wrote about the sequel of Dil Bechara and did not mention any additional details. After the director made the post, fans and people from the entertainment industry took to the comments to share their reaction. Singer Amaal Malik even dropped a red heart in the comments section. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "looking forward 👏."

Advertisement
Mukesh Chhabra's post | Image: X

 

Aside from Sushant and Sanjana, Dil Bechara featured cameo appearances by Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon, Michael Muthu, Rajie Vijay Sarathy, and Subbalakshmi. Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta wrote the script for the romantic film, which is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios.

Advertisement
A still from Dil Bechara | Image: IMDb

 

What is the storyline of Dil Bechara?

Based on author John Green's best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara tells the story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist in their lives that marks the beginning of an exploration into the funny, thrilling, and tragic business of being alive and in love. Kizie and Manny set out on an on/off, up/down, bittersweet, profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called 'life'.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement