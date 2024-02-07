Advertisement

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the main leads was based on John Green's novel titled The Fault In Our Stars. In the film, two terminal cancer patient befriend in each other and fall in love while dealing with their personal issues. Years after the release of the film, director Mukesh Chhabra took to his social media handle to talk about the sequel of the film.

Mukesh Chhabra pens a cryptic post about Dil Bechara 2

Dil Bechara marked Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. The film received positive responses from audiences and critics alike after it released on OTT. Now, the director of the film Mukesh Chhabra took to his social media handle X and wrote, "Dil Bechara 2." The director just wrote about the sequel of Dil Bechara and did not mention any additional details. After the director made the post, fans and people from the entertainment industry took to the comments to share their reaction. Singer Amaal Malik even dropped a red heart in the comments section. Meanwhile, a fan wrote, "looking forward 👏."

Aside from Sushant and Sanjana, Dil Bechara featured cameo appearances by Saif Ali Khan, Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Sunit Tandon, Michael Muthu, Rajie Vijay Sarathy, and Subbalakshmi. Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta wrote the script for the romantic film, which is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and produced by Fox Star Studios.

What is the storyline of Dil Bechara?

Based on author John Green's best-selling novel The Fault in Our Stars, Dil Bechara tells the story of Kizie and Manny, two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist in their lives that marks the beginning of an exploration into the funny, thrilling, and tragic business of being alive and in love. Kizie and Manny set out on an on/off, up/down, bittersweet, profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called 'life'.