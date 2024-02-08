Advertisement

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, who first collaborated on the 2001 flick Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, came back together for the sequel of the movie in 2023. The film was a huge hit at the box office and came out as one of the highest-earning movies of the year. Now, it seems like the actor has made up their mind to star in the third installment of the series.

Sunny Deol hints at Gadar 3?

Sunny took to his Instagram handle on Friday (January 12) and shared a photo with Ameesha Patel. The actor was seen in his Gadar avatar as Tara Singh while Ameesha was in Sakeena costume from the movie. The duo was snapped in a candid moment sharing a laugh together, which seemed to be taken on the sets of Gadar 2.

However, it was Sunny’s caption that raised fans’ expectations about a potential third part of Gadar. He wrote, “Let’s all stay united.”

What was Gadar 2 about?

Apart from the Gadar series, the two actors have also worked in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. Talking about working with Sunny, Ameesha had called him her best co-star. She said, “Sunny is the best co-star I have ever worked with.”

Poster of Gadar 2 | Image: IMDb

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is set in Lahore with the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The film took place 17 years after the events of its prequel. Along with Sunny and Ameesha, the director’s son Utkarsh Shama also reprised his role in the movie. It released in theatres on August 11 and clashed with OMG 2 at the box office on Independence Day weekend.