Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Is Hrithik Roshan Starrer Fighter Sequel In The Works? Director Siddharth Anand Reveals

The Fighter director Siddharth Anand, in a recent interview, was asked if he has any plans to make a franchise out of Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Fighter
Fighter | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter opened to positive response by critics and is standing steady at the box office. Director Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the success of the film, has spilt the beans about the sequel of Fighter. The director recently chatted with Pinkvilla and shared his reaction regarding the film receiving positive reviews and love from the audience.

Siddharth Anand opens up about the Fighter sequel

The director was asked if he had any plans to make a franchise out of Fighter, to this, Siddharth replied that the audience would decide. He added, "Abhi dekhte hain abhi 3 hi din hue hain (We’ll see. It’s been just three days since the film release). I think the audience ka pyaar will decide what we will do, and we would love to make Fighter 2 a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to.”

Fighter Movie (Jan 2024) - Trailer, Star Cast, Release Date | Paytm.com

Advertisement

Why Siddharth Anand refrains from making sequels?

Having said that, Siddharth further remarked that he "never" gets excited to make the second part of the film and is probably one of the few directors who hasn't made any sequel yet. he wants to keep creating new characters and stories. elaborating on why he refrains from making a sequel of any of his films, he said, "Kya hota hai na (what happens is) there is a certain comfort zone in the sequels. You start relying on the nostalgia and try to match that vo mujhe maza nahin …(that I don’t enjoy) that’s where my stagnation will happen. That’s where I will stagnate. I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi (and I don’t want to get comfortable yet).”

Advertisement

Fighter movie review: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer is passable fare

Fighter hit the theatres on the eve of Republic Day, which is January 25. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  4. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. Nestle reports December quarter (Q4) results

    Web Stories6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement