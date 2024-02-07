Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter opened to positive response by critics and is standing steady at the box office. Director Siddharth Anand, who is basking in the success of the film, has spilt the beans about the sequel of Fighter. The director recently chatted with Pinkvilla and shared his reaction regarding the film receiving positive reviews and love from the audience.

Siddharth Anand opens up about the Fighter sequel

The director was asked if he had any plans to make a franchise out of Fighter, to this, Siddharth replied that the audience would decide. He added, "Abhi dekhte hain abhi 3 hi din hue hain (We’ll see. It’s been just three days since the film release). I think the audience ka pyaar will decide what we will do, and we would love to make Fighter 2 a larger story. We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to.”

Advertisement

Why Siddharth Anand refrains from making sequels?

Having said that, Siddharth further remarked that he "never" gets excited to make the second part of the film and is probably one of the few directors who hasn't made any sequel yet. he wants to keep creating new characters and stories. elaborating on why he refrains from making a sequel of any of his films, he said, "Kya hota hai na (what happens is) there is a certain comfort zone in the sequels. You start relying on the nostalgia and try to match that vo mujhe maza nahin …(that I don’t enjoy) that’s where my stagnation will happen. That’s where I will stagnate. I feel that I may be wrong, but I want to just keep challenging myself. Sequel I feel is a very comfort space or mujhe comfortable nahin hona abhi (and I don’t want to get comfortable yet).”

Advertisement

Fighter hit the theatres on the eve of Republic Day, which is January 25. Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles.