Is Khushi Kapoor Dating 'Outsider' Vedang Raina? All You Need To Know About The Jigra Actor

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor have been rumoured to be dating since they made their acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. While they were not paired opposite each other in the rom-com, they soon started making public appearances together, hinting that they were more than just co-stars. While Khushi belongs to the Kapoor family, comprising of Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and others, Vedang is an outsider. The internet is crushing over him for his 'rodent man' looks.

Vedang and Khuhi have worked in The Archies together | Image: X

Who is Vedang Raina?

Vedang Raina's debut in The Archies was arguably overshadowed by the number of star kids who debuted in it. However, Vedang's performance as Reggie stood out. He outshone Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor with his understated and natural acting in the film, which was otherwise trolled as a launch pad for star kids rather than an actual moviemaking exercise. The rumoured couple has also featured in ads together.

Vedang featured in Jigra opposite Alia Bhatt | Image: X

As Vedang shone in the film, another acting opportunity was waiting for him. He bagged the opportunity of a lifetime in Jigra, opposite Alia Bhatt. The film was a theatrical release, unlike The Archies, which exposed him to OTT audiences. However, Jigra did not hit it off at the box office and was a commercial underperformer. Dspite that, Vedang was noticed again and more opportunities await for him in the film industry.

Vedang's social media presence

Due to his relationship rumours with Khushi Kapoor, Vedang remains the center of attraction on social media. He has been snapped on several occasions with the Kapoor family. Be it the Ambani family gatherings or the Kapoors' get-together, Vedang has been a constant within the family's inner circle.

Of late, the rumours of Vedang and Khushi breaking up have been viral after the former seemingly ignored her at the premiere of her movie Nadaaniyan in Mumbai, but they remain close as a couple, rubbishing split rumours with their Instagram activity.

Vedang's personal life and passion and journey into showbiz

Vedang Raina completed his schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School. Subsequently, he pursued a degree in business from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Mumbai. He started exploring the performing arts early in life, sharing at an event that he was into singing and playing the guitar before taking up acting. A glimpse of his singing skills was on display in Jigra when he sang Ek Hazaaron Mein song in the film with Alia Bhatt.