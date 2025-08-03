Coolie: Anirudh Confesses To Using ChatGPT For Making Music In Rajinikanth Starrer, Netizens Say 'Charging ₹10 Crore For What?'

Coolie: The Rajinikanth starrer action drama is all set to hit the big screens on August 14. The US pre-sales are progressing at a brisk pace and the collection in North America markets is all set to touch the $1 million mark soon, with 11 days still to go for its release. Meanwhile, the team has officially begun promotions in India with the trailer release on August 2. The audio launch was also organised with Anirudh belting out the tunes of his latest soundtrack.

On the sidelines of the event, Anirudh's candid confession about using ChatGPT for a song in Coolie has gone viral. The Jawan composer, who has taken over the Indian music industry with hits spanning Kollywood, Tollywood and Hindi cinema, evoked mixed response for the use of AI in music making. Anirudh also siad that using AI is now part of the creative process and helps get past creative blocks.

Coolie will release on August 14 | Image: X

“Everyone faces writer’s block. It’s completely normal to use AI to get past it. It saves time and keeps the flow going,” he stated, normalising the use of AI in professional music production. Anirudh shared that he was stuck with two lines while making music for Coolie and instantly purchased a premium subscription for ChatGPT to help him with it. He said that the AI tool suggested him ten options and he chose one and moved forward.

Anirudh performs Powerhouse from Coolie at an event | Image: X