Is Sangram Singh Cheating On His Wife Payal Rohatgi? Wrestler Rumoured To Be Dating Actress Nikita Rawal

Rumours have been rife that Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are facing trouble in their marriage. Now, a new report suggests that the wrestler is having an affair with actress Nikita Rawal. Even the Eagle-eyed social media users spotted their affectionate posts, fueling dating speculation. The rumoured couple have been reportedly seeing other people for the past six months. This affair has strained Sangram's relationship with Payal.

Is Sangram Singh dating actress Nikita Rawal?

According to a report in IANS, a source close to the couple was quoted as saying, “Both Nikita and Sangram have been very discreet about their relationship, but they are quite serious about each other. They wanted to keep it away from the limelight until they felt comfortable.” The insider further revealed that what began as a low-key connection has blossomed into a deeper relationship. They have been daring for the past six months.

This blossoming relation between the two has erupted tension between the wrestler, his wife Payal and Nikira, as per the report.

When Payal Rohatgi hinted at trouble in paradise

Earlier in July, Payal and Sangram were rumoured to part ways, and the speculation was triggered when she stepped down as Director of the Sangram Singh Charitable Foundation. Following this, she shared a photo of a resignation letter with the caption, “Sometimes peace looks like distance". In the hashtag, she mentioned "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon”.

Not just this, in 2024, Payal accused Sangram of mistreating her due to her inability to conceive, and the video of the same went viral on the internet.