Updated 16 September 2025 at 09:29 IST
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja's Action Adventure Fails Monday Test, But Surpasses ₹50 Crore Mark
Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja's fantasy action adventure grossed ₹6 crore at the box office, with ₹4.69 crore in the Telugu language.
Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja's fantasy action adventure has been performing well at the box office. The movie opened at ₹13 crore and over the weekend witnessed a spike in collections each day. However, the real test was Monday, and it failed, registering an all-time low number on the fourth day.
Mirai box office collection day 4
According to Sacnilk, Mirai grossed ₹6 crore at the box office, with ₹4.69 crore in the Telugu language. The film witnessed over 60 per cent of downfall at the box office in India. However, it was still able to surpass the ₹50 crore mark. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹50.60 crore. The actor was unable to beat the record of his previous release, HanuMan, which was declared a mega blockbuster at the box office in India. However, seeing the pace, it is unlikely for Mirai to reach ₹100 crore mark by the end of the opening week.
Mirai had an overall 35.72 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (82.67 per cent).
Mirai beats Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
The movie, which was giving a tough fight to Mirai, earned only ₹3.50 crore on Monday, registering an all-time low at the box office in India. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹44.50 crore. Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle had an overall 16.24 per cent Japanese occupancy on Monday, with a maximum reported in Chennai (28.75 per cent).
All about Mirai
Helmed by Karthik Gattamneni, the movie stars Manchu Manoj, Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram in key roles. It also starred Prabhas as Ethan Mascarenhas and Rana Daggubati in a cameo role. The makers have announced the sequel, which will star Rana as an antagonist.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 09:29 IST