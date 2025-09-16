Mirai Box Office Collection Day 4: Teja Sajja's Action Adventure Fails Monday Test, But Surpasses ₹50 Crore Mark

Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja's fantasy action adventure has been performing well at the box office. The movie opened at ₹13 crore and over the weekend witnessed a spike in collections each day. However, the real test was Monday, and it failed, registering an all-time low number on the fourth day.

Mirai box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, Mirai grossed ₹6 crore at the box office, with ₹4.69 crore in the Telugu language. The film witnessed over 60 per cent of downfall at the box office in India. However, it was still able to surpass the ₹50 crore mark. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹50.60 crore. The actor was unable to beat the record of his previous release, HanuMan, which was declared a mega blockbuster at the box office in India. However, seeing the pace, it is unlikely for Mirai to reach ₹100 crore mark by the end of the opening week.

Mirai had an overall 35.72 per cent Telugu occupancy on Monday, with maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (82.67 per cent).

Mirai beats Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

The movie, which was giving a tough fight to Mirai, earned only ₹3.50 crore on Monday, registering an all-time low at the box office in India. Adding the four-day collection, the total stands at ₹44.50 crore. Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle had an overall 16.24 per cent Japanese occupancy on Monday, with a maximum reported in Chennai (28.75 per cent).

All about Mirai