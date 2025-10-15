Updated 15 October 2025 at 09:58 IST
Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? Actress Sparks Speculations After Appearance With Zaheer Iqbal At Vikram Phadnis' Show
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently attended an event in Mumbai. Videos from the event went viral, with netizens speculating that the actress is expecting her first child.
Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony in June 2024. The couple recently attended the grand show to celebrate the 35 years of designer Vikram Phadnis in Mumbai on October 14. Several photos and videos of the couple obliging the paparazzi for photographs are now viral online.
For the event, Sonakshi Sinha sported a floral, red anarkali suit set. She draped a matching red dupatta over her neck. The actress accessorised the look with statement earrings and sported sindoor. Sonakshi exuded glow in the outfit, sparking speculations about her pregnancy.
Several social media users took to the comment section of the video shared by the paparazzi to share that the actress appears to be expecting her first child. Some netizens even congratulated the couple, assuming that they are set to embrace parenthood. However, the speculations are simply baseless rumours as of now. Neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer nor any other member of the family has confirmed the news of the actress's pregnancy.
When Sonakshi Sinha busted rumours around her pregnancy
This is not the first time Sonakshi Sinha has sparked pregnancy rumours. The actress's public outing earlier this year also sparked similar buzz. Reacting to the same, she shared a screenshot of her chat with husband Zaheer Iqbal. In their conversation, the actor could be seen asking his wife if she is hungry and offering delicacies to her. To this, Sonakshi replied, “Not at all, stop feeding me,” in the chat. Sharing a screenshot of the same, she shared on her story writing, “The reason why everyone thinks I’m preggos (pregnant). Stop it @iamzahero,” in the caption.
Published On: 15 October 2025 at 09:58 IST