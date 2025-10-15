Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? Actress Sparks Speculations After Appearance With Zaheer Iqbal At Vikram Phadnis' Show

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal in an intimate ceremony in June 2024. The couple recently attended the grand show to celebrate the 35 years of designer Vikram Phadnis in Mumbai on October 14. Several photos and videos of the couple obliging the paparazzi for photographs are now viral online.

For the event, Sonakshi Sinha sported a floral, red anarkali suit set. She draped a matching red dupatta over her neck. The actress accessorised the look with statement earrings and sported sindoor. Sonakshi exuded glow in the outfit, sparking speculations about her pregnancy.

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

Several social media users took to the comment section of the video shared by the paparazzi to share that the actress appears to be expecting her first child. Some netizens even congratulated the couple, assuming that they are set to embrace parenthood. However, the speculations are simply baseless rumours as of now. Neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer nor any other member of the family has confirmed the news of the actress's pregnancy.



When Sonakshi Sinha busted rumours around her pregnancy

A screengrab of the post shared by Sonakshi Sinha | Image: Instagram