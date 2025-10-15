Vicky Kaushal Gives Big Hint About Katrina Kaif's Delivery Date, Shares His Paternity Plan: Main Ghar Se Hi Nahi Nikalne Wala Hun

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The actress is due to deliver this month. Ahead of the big day, the Chhaava actor has given an update on the new chapter of his life. He has shared his candid revelation on embracing fatherhood.

Vicky Kaushal on being a father

Speaking at the Yuvaa Conclave held in Mumbai, Vicky Kaushal gave a big update on Katrina Kaif's delivery date. When asked about what the actor is looking forward to, he smiled and said, “Just being a dad.” Hinting at his wife's delivery date, he continued, “I am really looking forward to it… I think it is a huge blessing… Exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed.”

He added, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hun (I don’t think I will step out of the house).” A video of the actor is now viral on the social media platform Reddit. Earlier, Sunny Kaushal attended an event in Mumbai. Talking about welcoming a new member to the family, he said, “Khushkhabhri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It’s happy news and everyone is delighted). Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we are just waiting for that day to come."



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announce pregnancy