Is Sunny Deol A One Hit Wonder? Jaat Collects ₹228 Crore Less Than Gadar 2 In 1st Week At Box Office

Updated April 16th 2025, 22:28 IST
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol's action film Jaat hit the big screens on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 10. The movie's strategic release saw a couple of holidays falling in its first weekend. Jaat started slow at the box office and the collection so far is indicating that a major loss is on the card for the makers. Made on an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, Jaat has minted a little over ₹55 crore in its first week at the cinema halls. The numbers are in stark contrast with what Gadar 2 (2023), Sunny's last release and blockbuster hit, minted in its opening week.
Jaat released a week after Salman Khan's Sikandar. The latter emerged as a box office disaster and has wound up its run with less than ₹110 crore collection in India despite its Eid release. Jaat, meanwhile, has not been able to capitalise on the market and has done below-par business in its first week at the ticket window.
In its first week, Jaat has collected ₹56.44 crore in India. Gadar 2, in the same time period at the box office, had collected ₹284.63 crore. The difference in the two films is over ₹228 crore, which is a massive figure. Needless to say, Jaat will not be able to outperform Gadar 2 at the box office. Its run will also be affected by Akshay Kumar 's Kesari 2, releasing on April 18.
Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday star in Kesari Chapter 2. The movie, based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is set to arrive in cinema halls on April 18.
Its advance bookings started off on a slow note, with the film minting a little over ₹1.2 crore in advance sales for its opening day. The collection is expected to pick up pace in the coming days.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 16th 2025, 22:09 IST