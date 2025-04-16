Is Sunny Deol A One Hit Wonder? Jaat Collects ₹228 Crore Less Than Gadar 2 In 1st Week At Box Office

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol's action film Jaat hit the big screens on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti on April 10. The movie's strategic release saw a couple of holidays falling in its first weekend. Jaat started slow at the box office and the collection so far is indicating that a major loss is on the card for the makers. Made on an estimated budget of ₹100 crore, Jaat has minted a little over ₹55 crore in its first week at the cinema halls. The numbers are in stark contrast with what Gadar 2 (2023), Sunny's last release and blockbuster hit, minted in its opening week.

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni | Image: X

Jaat slows down before Kesari 2 release

Jaat released a week after Salman Khan's Sikandar. The latter emerged as a box office disaster and has wound up its run with less than ₹110 crore collection in India despite its Eid release. Jaat, meanwhile, has not been able to capitalise on the market and has done below-par business in its first week at the ticket window.

Jaat released on April 10 | Image: X

In its first week, Jaat has collected ₹56.44 crore in India. Gadar 2, in the same time period at the box office, had collected ₹284.63 crore. The difference in the two films is over ₹228 crore, which is a massive figure. Needless to say, Jaat will not be able to outperform Gadar 2 at the box office. Its run will also be affected by Akshay Kumar 's Kesari 2, releasing on April 18.

Kesari 2 advance bookings now open

Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday star in Kesari Chapter 2. The movie, based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is set to arrive in cinema halls on April 18.