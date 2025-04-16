Loved By Fans, Trolled By Wife: Shiva Rajkumar Opens Up About Response To Jailer Role

Jailer was one of the highest-grossing Indian movies of 2023. Its sequel is currently in the works, with Rajinikanth beginning the shoot of the film with director Nelson Dilipkumar earlier this year. In an interesting revelation, Shiva Rajkumar shared his wife's underwhelming reaction to the role that was loved by fans.

Shiva Rajkumar is recovering from his cancer treatment in the US and is currently promoting his upcoming film 45 with Upendra Rao. In an interview, he revealed how his wife Geetha reacted to his powerful role as Narsimha in Jailer. The Kannada actor stated that he did not expect his cameo to click with the audience as well as it did.

Shiva Rajkumar in a still from Jailer | Image: X

“Jailer, even I did not expect. I just did because Rajini sir…I’ve been seeing him since I was young. He’s more like family. And then they asked me for his film; I did not want to say no. Even if it was a dashing shot (quick shot) also it’s enough, no problem. I did not ask the story also, he comes and touches that’s enough. Because he’s like a father figure for me. Nelson told me the story, and there was no second question,” the actor shared.

About his wife Geetha's reaction to Jailer, Shiva Rajkumar said that she said that all he did inm the movie was push a tissue box and smoke a cigar. “But how that look worked out, I promise even now I don’t know. First day after release, my friends are calling me, enna macha, enna da? (what is this friend) I was confused, I had just two scenes. They said, super macha. Even now my wife asks, what did you do actually in Jailer? You just walk with a cigar, that’s it, and pushed one tissue box. I did not think the tissue will make this big issue. I should thank the cameraman, director and Anirudh for giving me good music. That music went everywhere.”