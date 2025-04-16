₹10 Crore Movie Edges Out India's Highest Grosser Chhaava In OTT Viewership On Netflix

Chhaava is currently streaming on Netflix. The Vicky Kaushal starrer is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, with over ₹585 crore office collection in India alone. After its OTT debut, the historical drama, which follows the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his battle with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, received praise for bringing the story of the unsung hero to the big screen.

After its record-breaking run at the box office, Chhaava is also receiving love from the audience on the streaming platform Netflix. While the movie grabbed the eyeballs in its theatrical run and was a single horse race, on digital, it has found its competitor.

Chhaava released on February 14 | Image: X

Another film trending on Netflix currently is the Telugu courtroom drama, Court: State vs A Nobody, which was also a box office hit. However, on OTT, this regional release seems to have established an edge over Vicky's Chhaava.

Court Vs A Nobody is streaming on Netlfix | Image: X

Within days, both films began trending on Netflix’s global charts in the Non-English category. Interestingly, Chhaava secured the 4th spot, while Court followed closely at 5th. Though both films garnered the same number of views (2.2 million), Chhaava clocked 5.9 million viewing hours, while Court achieved the same viewership in just 5.4 million hours.

This means Court delivered stronger engagement in a shorter span, making it a more efficient performer on Netflix, according to 123 Telugu.