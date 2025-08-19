Is Sushant Singh Rajput's Flat In Mount Blanc Apartments Haunted? Adah Sharma Reveals | Exclusive

Actress Adah Sharma is currently residing in the house that once belonged to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The MS Dhoni star leased out a duplex in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai in December 2019 and reportedly paid ₹4.5 lakh monthly rent on the property. After his tragic passing in June 2020 and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death in his Bandra home, the property owners had a hard time finding new tenants.

Sushant Singh Rajput lived in Bandra's Mont Blanc Apartments in 2019-2020 | Image: Instagram

Some claimed that the house maybe haunted and ascribed a negative energy to it. However, such conspiracy theories did not bother Adah before she moved into Sushant's former flat in the middle of last year with her family. It has been over a year since she has been living there. While The Kerala Story actress hasn't posted elaborate photos of the house on social media, she did share some videos of the puja room when she moved in, signifying a spiritual cleansing of the place.

When asked if her Bandra home is haunted and whether she is scared to live there, Adah categorically denied and replied in a firm "no". "I feel that if you are a good person and you have not done anything wrong or bad to anyone else, nothing bad can happen to you. It's how I have lived my entire life. That's what I believe. And that's my principle of doing things. I don't know how to live in fear. So, if anything, I am not talking just about this primarily. I don't want anything. I don't know how to live with the emotion of... 'Oh yeh karenge toh kya hoga'. I don't think like that. If I see rain and I want to play in the rain, I will dance in the rain. Mujhko nahi jeena aise."

Adah Sharma clicked in Mont Blanc Apartments compound | Image: Instagram

Not just the speculation about the supernatural, Adah also faced criticism for shifting into Sushant's former home, with many calling it a publicity move. Addressing this, she shared, "I don't want any publicity. I'm not the kind of person. I think everyone knows. I'm not the kind of person who will want publicity for things I'm not. And if I wanted, I think I would have done a lot."

Adah also claimed that given the fact that the home once belonged to Sushant, many media organisations have been interested in house tours and cooking videos that could be shot inside the property. However, she continues to decline such offers.