Is Sushant Singh Rajput's Flat In Mount Blanc Apartments Haunted? Adah Sharma Reveals | Exclusive

Updated 19 August 2025 at 20:01 IST
Actress Adah Sharma is currently residing in the house that once belonged to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The MS Dhoni star leased out a duplex in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai in December 2019 and reportedly paid ₹4.5 lakh monthly rent on the property. After his tragic passing in June 2020 and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death in his Bandra home, the property owners had a hard time finding new tenants.
Some claimed that the house maybe haunted and ascribed a negative energy to it. However, such conspiracy theories did not bother Adah before she moved into Sushant's former flat in the middle of last year with her family. It has been over a year since she has been living there. While The Kerala Story actress hasn't posted elaborate photos of the house on social media, she did share some videos of the puja room when she moved in, signifying a spiritual cleansing of the place.
When asked if her Bandra home is haunted and whether she is scared to live there, Adah categorically denied and replied in a firm "no". "I feel that if you are a good person and you have not done anything wrong or bad to anyone else, nothing bad can happen to you. It's how I have lived my entire life. That's what I believe. And that's my principle of doing things. I don't know how to live in fear. So, if anything, I am not talking just about this primarily. I don't want anything. I don't know how to live with the emotion of... 'Oh yeh karenge toh kya hoga'. I don't think like that. If I see rain and I want to play in the rain, I will dance in the rain. Mujhko nahi jeena aise."
Not just the speculation about the supernatural, Adah also faced criticism for shifting into Sushant's former home, with many calling it a publicity move. Addressing this, she shared, "I don't want any publicity. I'm not the kind of person. I think everyone knows. I'm not the kind of person who will want publicity for things I'm not. And if I wanted, I think I would have done a lot."
Adah also claimed that given the fact that the home once belonged to Sushant, many media organisations have been interested in house tours and cooking videos that could be shot inside the property. However, she continues to decline such offers.
"News channels wanted to do a home tour and cooking videos in this house. No one has seen this house yet. It's been a year. It's been one year. I have shown only the place I wanted to show, which is the Mandir, which I thought I owed people also because I actually read a lot of comments of people saying, 'It's so nice'. 'Thank you for moving there because sablog uss ghar ko bhooth bangla bol rahe they and negative bol rahe they and aapne positive kardia'. So for those people, I thought of releasing videos. I have released a few videos, but it's the exact same area. It's my window where the squirrel comes to eat, the eagle comes to eat, and my mandir is there. I only release that. You don't know what my bedroom looks like. You don't know... I have a music room. You don't know what that looks like. There are four rooms; the rest of the house, you don't know how anything in this house looks. Yeah. I've not shared anything," she concluded.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 19 August 2025 at 19:52 IST